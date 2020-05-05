Wednesday, May 6, 2020

May 05 20, 1:05 pm

Huge blaze breaks out at Sharjah building

May 05 2020

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...

ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

May 05 2020

ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...

UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths

May 05 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192. MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to...

PH reveals majority of new cases came from Metro Manila, total now at 9,684

May. 05, 20 | 1:05 pm

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported that 173 out of the 199 newly reported cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19( in the country are from Metro Manila, bringing the total number of confirmed patients to 9,684.

DOH likewise furthered that there were 14 reported deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country is at 637.

RELATED STORY; PH temporarily restricts flights to and from country to decongest quarantine facilities

Current numbers of recoveries have also increased with 93 newly-recovered patients, which brings the total to 1,408.

The Philippines has temporarily grounded all flights and has restricted flights headed towards the country as part of its measures to decongest quarantine facilities. Exempted from the flight restriction are emergencies while en route; cargo flights; air ambulance and medical supplies flights; weather mitigation flights; and maintenance flights.

In addition, the country has also started its measures of easing up quarantine rules as of May 1 with the General Community Quarantine at areas which were mildly hit by the virus, while hotspots remain at an Enhanced Community Quarantine which is extended to last until May 15.

READ ON: LIST: Areas under enhanced, general community quarantine until May 15

Authorities from the Philippine government are currently working out ways to reintroduce mass transportation in a way that still adheres to social distancing requirements.

