PH reveals majority of new cases came from Metro Manila, total now at 9,684

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported that 173 out of the 199 newly reported cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19( in the country are from Metro Manila, bringing the total number of confirmed patients to 9,684.

DOH likewise furthered that there were 14 reported deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country is at 637.

Current numbers of recoveries have also increased with 93 newly-recovered patients, which brings the total to 1,408.

The Philippines has temporarily grounded all flights and has restricted flights headed towards the country as part of its measures to decongest quarantine facilities. Exempted from the flight restriction are emergencies while en route; cargo flights; air ambulance and medical supplies flights; weather mitigation flights; and maintenance flights.

In addition, the country has also started its measures of easing up quarantine rules as of May 1 with the General Community Quarantine at areas which were mildly hit by the virus, while hotspots remain at an Enhanced Community Quarantine which is extended to last until May 15.

Authorities from the Philippine government are currently working out ways to reintroduce mass transportation in a way that still adheres to social distancing requirements.