Monday, May 4, 2020

May 03 20, 12:55 pm

Share543
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
543 Shares

PH temporarily restricts flights to and from country to decongest quarantine facilities

by | News

May. 03, 20 | 12:55 pm

The Philippines has temporarily grounded all flights and has restricted flights headed towards the country as part of its measures to decongest quarantine facilities.

Presidential Peace Adviser and National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. announced the temporary suspension hours earlier, on Sunday May 3.

“The National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 has made the decision to temporarily restrict flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila and all other international airports in the country,” Galvez said in a statement, as per a report from the Philippine News Agency.

nearly 300 Filipinos repatriated from Saudi Arabia

Exempted from the flight restriction are emergencies while en route; cargo flights; air ambulance and medical supplies flights; weather mitigation flights; and maintenance flights.

The Philippine News Agency furthered that sweeper flights for foreign nationals repatriating back to their respective countries are also allowed to continue.

READ ON: 13 OFWs repatriated from Dubai

All domestic air arrivals and departures at the NAIA will remain suspended.

“This decision is meant to decongest our quarantine facilities to protect our people by preventing the further spread of Covid-19 and also ensure that our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are well taken care of when they arrive from abroad,” he added.

Jobs

Latest News

Fil-Am bet Francisco Martin enters American Idol top 11

Fil-Am bet Francisco Martin enters American Idol top 11

May 4, 2020

The dream of Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin to make it to win big at 'American Idol' continues as he has earned enough votes from the public to stay in the competition. During the show, Martin's name was called last but announcements stated that the order...

Matteo on being married to Sarah: The wife is always right

Matteo on being married to Sarah: The wife is always right

May 4, 2020

Actor Matteo Guidicelli recently discussed how he was adjusting to being married with Sarah Geronimo, noting that he has learned the value of humility and that “the wife is always correct.” In a report by ABS-CBN, Guidicelli said that he has learned how to balance the...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
DOLE reports over 85,000 beneficiaries of DOLE-AKAP program out of 336,809 requests
Published On  May 3, 2020
“Filipinos trust the UAE”: Filipino community expresses appreciation to UAE through Facebook profile sticker campaign
Published On  May 3, 2020
WATCH: Dubai launches ‘World’s tallest donation box’ at Burj Khalifa as part of ’10 million meals’ campaign
Published On  May 3, 2020
Close