LIST: Areas under enhanced, general community quarantine until May 15

Former OWWA deputy administrator and actor-comedian Arnel Ignacio recently aired his frustration regarding the events that led to the suspension of Dubai welfare officer Dan Flores. Ignacio said that he has received documents stating that Joy Parafina is currently in...
UAE orders private sector to reduce two hours from regular timings of workers during Ramadan
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a ministerial circular reducing the working day by two hours for all employees working in the private sector in the country during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 Hijri, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli,...
BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...
Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai
Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the extension of enhanced community in Metro Manila and areas deemed high-risk for transmission of COVID-19 until May 15.
During a televised briefing on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the prevailing enhanced community quarantine will continue in the following areas:
• Metro Manila
• Batangas
• Cavite
• Laguna
• Rizal
• Quezon
• Oriental Mindoro
• Occidental Mindoro
• Albay
• Catanduanes
• Bataan
• Bulacan
• Nueva Ecija
• Pampanga
Meanwhile, Roque said the provinces of Tarlac, Benguet, Pangasinan, and Zambales will be under ECQ, however, their status may change by April 30 due to re-checking.
Duterte also placed some provinces and cities in Visayas and Mindanao under ECQ but subject to reassessment:
• Iloilo
• Aklan
• Antique
• Capiz
• Cebu
• Cebu City
• Davao del Norte
• Davao City
• Davao de Oro
Meanwhile, the Palace official said the rest of the country are areas considered by the government to have moderate to low risk for COVID-19 spread. These areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting from May 1 until May 15.
Roque added that the IATF used codes based on the doubling rate and risks of an outbreak.
Provinces identified as moderate risk (Code Orange, subject to evaluation):
• Abra
• Ilocos Norte
• La Union
• Cagayan
• Isabela
• Nueva Vizcaya
• Marinduque
• Camarines Sur
• Samar
• Western Samar
• Zamboanga Del Sur
• Lanao Del Norte
• Misamis Occidental
• Misamis Oriental
• North Cotabato
• South Cotabato
• Maguindanao
Provinces identified as moderate risk (Code Yellow)
• Negros Occidental
• Negros Oriental
• Siquijor
• Davao Del Sur
• Davao Oriental
• Sultan Kudarat
• Lanao Del Sur
Provinces identified as low-risk areas and under GCQ:
• Apayao
• Mt. Province
• Ifugao
• Kailnga
• Ilocos Sur
• Batanes
• Quirino
• Aurora
• Palawan
• Romblon
• Camarines Norte
• Sorsogon
• Masbate
• Guimaras
• Bohol
• Biliran
• Eastern Samar
• Leyte
• Northern Samar
• Southern Leyte
• Zamboanga del Norte
• Zamboanga Sibugay
• Bukidnon
• Camiguin
• Davao Occidental
• Sarangani
• Agusan Del Sur
• Dinagat Islands
• Surigao Del Norte
• Surigao Del Sur
• Agusan Del Norte
• Basilan
• Sulu
Under the General Community Quarantine, partial opening of malls and shops will be allowed.
Airports and seaports may operate in areas under GCQ to ensure the movement of goods will not be hampered.
Public transport will be allowed to operate under reduced capacity.
Resumption of essential and priority construction projects will also be allowed as well as businesses engaged in agriculture, fisheries, and forestry.
Classes for high school and higher education institutes may be continued to finish the academic year and issue credentials to students.
Curfew at night will be enforced by respective local government units for non-workers.
READ MORE: Duterte extends lockdown in Metro Manila, other high-risk areas until May 15
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved