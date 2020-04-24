LIST: Areas under enhanced, general community quarantine until May 15

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the extension of enhanced community in Metro Manila and areas deemed high-risk for transmission of COVID-19 until May 15.

During a televised briefing on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the prevailing enhanced community quarantine will continue in the following areas:

• Metro Manila

• Batangas

• Cavite

• Laguna

• Rizal

• Quezon

• Oriental Mindoro

• Occidental Mindoro

• Albay

• Catanduanes

• Bataan

• Bulacan

• Nueva Ecija

• Pampanga

Meanwhile, Roque said the provinces of Tarlac, Benguet, Pangasinan, and Zambales will be under ECQ, however, their status may change by April 30 due to re-checking.

Duterte also placed some provinces and cities in Visayas and Mindanao under ECQ but subject to reassessment:

• Iloilo

• Aklan

• Antique

• Capiz

• Cebu

• Cebu City

• Davao del Norte

• Davao City

• Davao de Oro

Meanwhile, the Palace official said the rest of the country are areas considered by the government to have moderate to low risk for COVID-19 spread. These areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting from May 1 until May 15.

Roque added that the IATF used codes based on the doubling rate and risks of an outbreak.

Provinces identified as moderate risk (Code Orange, subject to evaluation):

• Abra

• Ilocos Norte

• La Union

• Cagayan

• Isabela

• Nueva Vizcaya

• Marinduque

• Camarines Sur

• Samar

• Western Samar

• Zamboanga Del Sur

• Lanao Del Norte

• Misamis Occidental

• Misamis Oriental

• North Cotabato

• South Cotabato

• Maguindanao

Provinces identified as moderate risk (Code Yellow)

• Negros Occidental

• Negros Oriental

• Siquijor

• Davao Del Sur

• Davao Oriental

• Sultan Kudarat

• Lanao Del Sur

Provinces identified as low-risk areas and under GCQ:

• Apayao

• Mt. Province

• Ifugao

• Kailnga

• Ilocos Sur

• Batanes

• Quirino

• Aurora

• Palawan

• Romblon

• Camarines Norte

• Sorsogon

• Masbate

• Guimaras

• Bohol

• Biliran

• Eastern Samar

• Leyte

• Northern Samar

• Southern Leyte

• Zamboanga del Norte

• Zamboanga Sibugay

• Bukidnon

• Camiguin

• Davao Occidental

• Sarangani

• Agusan Del Sur

• Dinagat Islands

• Surigao Del Norte

• Surigao Del Sur

• Agusan Del Norte

• Basilan

• Sulu

Under the General Community Quarantine, partial opening of malls and shops will be allowed.

Airports and seaports may operate in areas under GCQ to ensure the movement of goods will not be hampered.

Public transport will be allowed to operate under reduced capacity.

Resumption of essential and priority construction projects will also be allowed as well as businesses engaged in agriculture, fisheries, and forestry.

Classes for high school and higher education institutes may be continued to finish the academic year and issue credentials to students.

Curfew at night will be enforced by respective local government units for non-workers.

