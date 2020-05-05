ABS-CBN’s President Carlo Katigbak publishes plea for help from Filipino masses following network shutdown

ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak at the network's newsroom as the final national anthem aired before ABS-CBN officially went off air. Photo from Jeff Canoy via Twitter.

ABS-CBN President and CEO Karlo Katigbak published a heartfelt message with a request for Filipinos to support the network following its shutdown as ordered by the National Telecommunications Commission.

Katigbak highlighted over 11,000 of the network’s employees, whose families will be affected if the network closes down as it will lead to retrenchments.

“Alang-alang po sa mahigit labing-isang libong nagta-trabaho sa ABS-CBN at sa kanilang mga pamilya na maaapektuhan ang kabuhayan at maaaring mawalan ng trabaho,” said Katigbak.

The statement also mentioned that ABS-CBN has served millions of Filipinos and stressed the need for the network to continue its services for the public especially amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide.

“Alang-alang po sa milyun-milyong Pilipinong kailangan ang serbisyo ng ABS-CBN, lalo na sa ngayong panahon ng pinakamatinding krisis sa Pilipinas at sa buong mundo. Sa oras na ito, kami naman po ang humihingi ng inyong pagdamay,” said Katigbak.

The media giant’s broadcasting franchise has expired as of May 4, 2020.