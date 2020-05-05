ABS-CBN’s President Carlo Katigbak publishes plea for help from Filipino masses following network shutdown

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...
ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order
ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...
UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths
The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192. MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to...
Italy becomes first worldwide to get breakthrough for COVID-19 vaccine
A group of scientists in in a biotech company in Italy has reached a milestone after a vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) generated in mice got positive results on human cells, Arab News reported. Takis, the firm working on the vaccine, said that the vaccine...
ABS-CBN President and CEO Karlo Katigbak published a heartfelt message with a request for Filipinos to support the network following its shutdown as ordered by the National Telecommunications Commission.
Katigbak highlighted over 11,000 of the network’s employees, whose families will be affected if the network closes down as it will lead to retrenchments.
“Alang-alang po sa mahigit labing-isang libong nagta-trabaho sa ABS-CBN at sa kanilang mga pamilya na maaapektuhan ang kabuhayan at maaaring mawalan ng trabaho,” said Katigbak.
The statement also mentioned that ABS-CBN has served millions of Filipinos and stressed the need for the network to continue its services for the public especially amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide.
“Alang-alang po sa milyun-milyong Pilipinong kailangan ang serbisyo ng ABS-CBN, lalo na sa ngayong panahon ng pinakamatinding krisis sa Pilipinas at sa buong mundo. Sa oras na ito, kami naman po ang humihingi ng inyong pagdamay,” said Katigbak.
The media giant’s broadcasting franchise has expired as of May 4, 2020.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
