ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant’s franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020.

In a statement released by the network, it stated that the NTC failed to grant a provisional authority to allow ABS-CBN’s broadcast to continue while it waits for the renewal of the franchise to be granted by the congress.

“Despite Senate Resolution No. 40, the House of Representatives’ committee on legislative franchises’ letter, the guidance of the Department of Justice, and the sworn statement of NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, the NTC did not grant ABS-CBN a provisional authority to operate while its franchise renewal remains pending in Congress,” said the statement, which also cited an interview with House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano at DZMM who gave his assurance that there is no move to shut down the network.

ABS-CBN hopes that the decisions in the forthcoming days regarding the franchise of the network will be for the benefit of the Filipino people, citing that they have continuously served the public even amid the coronavirus crisis.

“We trust that the government will decide on our franchise with the best interest of the Filipino people in mind, recognizing ABS-CBN’s role and efforts in providing the latest news and information during these challenging times,” as per ABS-CBN’s statement.

ABS-CBN reporter Jeff Canoy posted a video on his Twitter page as the team behind ABS-CBN gathered after the media giant officially went off-air.