ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...
ABS-CBN’s President Carlo Katigbak publishes plea for help from Filipino masses following network shutdown
ABS-CBN President and CEO Karlo Katigbak published a heartfelt message with a request for Filipinos to support the network following its shutdown as ordered by the National Telecommunications Commission. Katigbak highlighted over 11,000 of the network's employees,...
UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths
The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192. MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to...
Italy becomes first worldwide to get breakthrough for COVID-19 vaccine
A group of scientists in in a biotech company in Italy has reached a milestone after a vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) generated in mice got positive results on human cells, Arab News reported. Takis, the firm working on the vaccine, said that the vaccine...
ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant’s franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020.
In a statement released by the network, it stated that the NTC failed to grant a provisional authority to allow ABS-CBN’s broadcast to continue while it waits for the renewal of the franchise to be granted by the congress.
“Despite Senate Resolution No. 40, the House of Representatives’ committee on legislative franchises’ letter, the guidance of the Department of Justice, and the sworn statement of NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, the NTC did not grant ABS-CBN a provisional authority to operate while its franchise renewal remains pending in Congress,” said the statement, which also cited an interview with House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano at DZMM who gave his assurance that there is no move to shut down the network.
ABS-CBN hopes that the decisions in the forthcoming days regarding the franchise of the network will be for the benefit of the Filipino people, citing that they have continuously served the public even amid the coronavirus crisis.
“We trust that the government will decide on our franchise with the best interest of the Filipino people in mind, recognizing ABS-CBN’s role and efforts in providing the latest news and information during these challenging times,” as per ABS-CBN’s statement.
ABS-CBN reporter Jeff Canoy posted a video on his Twitter page as the team behind ABS-CBN gathered after the media giant officially went off-air.
The newsroom. Seconds after ABS-CBN went off air.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
