National Telecommunications Commission orders ABS-CBN shutdown

Residents in Sharjah were quick to alert authorities as a building went on a blaze Tuesday evening, May 5. Several residents living near the area stated that the fire began at a building next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. Sharjah Police, together with the fire...
ABS-CBN’s President Carlo Katigbak publishes plea for help from Filipino masses following network shutdown
ABS-CBN President and CEO Karlo Katigbak published a heartfelt message with a request for Filipinos to support the network following its shutdown as ordered by the National Telecommunications Commission. Katigbak highlighted over 11,000 of the network's employees,...
ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order
ABS-CBN is now currently off-air as of writing in accordance with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as the media giant's franchise has already expired as of May 4, 2020. In a statement released by the network, it stated...
UAE COVID-19 cases soar past 15,000 with 462 new patients, nine deaths
The Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 462 new cases coming from 28,000 additional tests of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 15,192. MoHAP also reported nine new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to...
The Philippines’ National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has formally issued a cease and desist order against media giant ABS-CBN after its 25-year franchise to operate granted by Republic Act 7966 expired as of yesterday, May 4, 2020.
NTC released a statement directing ABS-CBN to stop its TV and radio operations as it doesn’t have a valid Congressional Franchise which is required by law.
“No person, firm, company, assocation, or corporation shall construct, install, establish, or operate a radio transmitting station, or a radio receiving station used for commercial purposes, or a radio broadcasting station, without having first obtained a franchise therefor from the Congress of the Philippines,” as per the Radio Control Law act no 3846.
The release also sought the closure of ABS-CBN’s regional stations under the jurisdiction of NTC Regional Offices.
Senators Grace Poe slammed the move stating that this will affect the livelihood of those employed under the media giant.
“Many will lose that benefit of having support while there is no work. Ngayon pa sila magpapasara kung kailan maraming walang trabaho? At least ito naaalagaan, hindi kailangan sa gobyerno umasa,” said Poe.
Senator Joel Villanueva said that the move was ‘heartless’ as the station provides for many households amid the pandemic.
“To issue this in times of COVID-19 when people need jobs to survive the pandemic is just heartless considering congressional hearings have shown that the station has not violated any law to justify none extension of the franchise,” said Villanueva.
Senator Bong Go, said that he will only decide on the matter if it has already reached the senate and stressed that the House of Representatives should make haste on their decisions.
“There is a bill seeking to renew the franchise of the media corporation now pending before the Lower House. Now that session has already resumed, I am urging the House of Representatives to act on this matter with due haste,” said Senator Go.
