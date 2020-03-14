Saturday, March 14, 2020

Mar 14 20, 10:47 am

Jack Ma donates 500K COVID-19 test kits, 1M face masks to the US

Mar 14 2020

Alibaba founder and China’s richest man Jack Ma will donate one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits to the United States.   The company’s move was announced on Chinese social media site Weibo on March 13. RELATED STORY: Jack Ma's...

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from four countries

Mar 14 2020

(WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, with effect from 17th March, and until further notice. The move is part of the country's proactive precautionary...

Share19
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
19 Shares

Metro Manila mayors mull imposing 8PM-5AM curfew

by | News

Mar. 14, 20 | 10:47 am

UPDATED: Communications Secretary Martin Andanar has clarified earlier reports that a curfew will be implemented in the entire Metro Manila.

This comes after reports that the Metro Manila Council, composed of mayors, has unanimously agreed to implement a metro-wide curfew from 8PM to 5AM starting March 15, as part of the government’s move to prevent the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

“Ang curfew ay para sa mga gumigimik lang. ‘Di kasama ang mga nagtatrabaho at mga bibili ng mga pagkain,” MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said.

However, Andanar called the initial reports “fake news,” noting that the said curfew initiative is just a recommendation, and that it is not yet final.

Such policy, he said, needs to be drafted and submitted by each local government unit (LGU) first before it gets implemented.

“Recommendation lang, hindi pa ho ito final dahil gagawa pa ng ordinansa ang mga LGU at kailangan itong maipasa at kailangang ma-publish bago maging isang ordinansa ang isang policy tulad ng curfew,” he said.

READ ALSO: Duterte urges nation not to panic as Metro Manila placed on lockdown

Jobs

Latest News

GMA Network suspends entertainment shows, to air pre-taped episodes

GMA Network suspends entertainment shows, to air pre-taped episodes

Mar 14, 2020

The Kapuso network is also exerting efforts to prevent the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 spread.  This is also in accordance to the President’s order to place the entire Metro Manila under community quarantine.    There are now 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the...

Jack Ma donates 500K COVID-19 test kits, 1M face masks to the US

Jack Ma donates 500K COVID-19 test kits, 1M face masks to the US

Mar 14, 2020

Alibaba founder and China’s richest man Jack Ma will donate one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits to the United States.   The company’s move was announced on Chinese social media site Weibo on March 13. RELATED STORY: Jack Ma's...

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from four countries

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from four countries

Mar 14, 2020

(WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, with effect from 17th March, and until further notice. The move is part of the country's proactive precautionary...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
PH reports 6th death from COVID-19
Published On  March 14, 2020
MMDA: All Metro Manila residents now considered persons under monitoring for COVID-19
Published On  March 14, 2020
Ramon Tulfo surrenders to police over libel case 
Published On  March 14, 2020
Close