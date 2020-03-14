Metro Manila mayors mull imposing 8PM-5AM curfew

UPDATED: Communications Secretary Martin Andanar has clarified earlier reports that a curfew will be implemented in the entire Metro Manila.

This comes after reports that the Metro Manila Council, composed of mayors, has unanimously agreed to implement a metro-wide curfew from 8PM to 5AM starting March 15, as part of the government’s move to prevent the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

“Ang curfew ay para sa mga gumigimik lang. ‘Di kasama ang mga nagtatrabaho at mga bibili ng mga pagkain,” MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said.

However, Andanar called the initial reports “fake news,” noting that the said curfew initiative is just a recommendation, and that it is not yet final.

Such policy, he said, needs to be drafted and submitted by each local government unit (LGU) first before it gets implemented.

“Recommendation lang, hindi pa ho ito final dahil gagawa pa ng ordinansa ang mga LGU at kailangan itong maipasa at kailangang ma-publish bago maging isang ordinansa ang isang policy tulad ng curfew,” he said.

READ ALSO: Duterte urges nation not to panic as Metro Manila placed on lockdown