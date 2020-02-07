Duque allays worries of residents over quarantine area in New Clark City

Health Secretary Francisco Duque allayed concerns of local officials and residents living near the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac regarding the quarantine facility in New Clark City

In an interview with ABS-CBN, the health chief stressed that the residents will not be put into risk as the area will placed under lockdown.

“I-lalack down naman nila, so walang problema na baka malagay sa alanganin ang mga komunidad,” Duque explained.

“Respiratory droplet ang mode of transmission, wala sa hangin at doon sa plema, kapag nalapag sa lamesa, cellphone, libro, computer tapos nahawakan ng susunod na tao, kinuskos sa ilong doon ka mahahawa.”

Duque stressed that the athlete’s village is far from communities so there’s no chance that the virus could reach any town or villages.

The New Clark City was placed under lockdown since February 6 until further notice for the quarantine of repatriated OFWs from China.

READ MORE:Tarlac officials oppose New Clark City as ‘quarantine area’ for Filipinos from China

READ MORE:BREAKING: DOH to use New Clark City as quarantine area for Filipinos from Hubei, China