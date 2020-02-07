Duque allays worries of residents over quarantine area in New Clark City

A 33-year-old Filipina died after getting a glutathione injection in a beauty spa in Sampaloc, Manila. The victim was identified as Shyril Gee Distor, a restaurant manager. She received her gluta injection last Monday, but she was rushed to the hospital after...
PH Embassy in UAE coordinates with health authorities to assist Filipino afflicted by 2019-nCoV
The Philippine Embassy has assured the Filipino community in the UAE that it is coordinating with health authorities to extend all necessary assistance to the Filipino who recently contracted the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Two new cases of novel coronavirus, a...
UAE Ministry of Health announces two new cases of coronavirus
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced today two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven in the country. The patients were identified through the continuous periodic screening being conducted in accordance with the...
DOJ orders NBI to investigate Immigration officials involved in human trafficking
Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the alleged role of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials and personnel in human trafficking and escort services in the country. Guevarra wants...
Health Secretary Francisco Duque allayed concerns of local officials and residents living near the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac regarding the quarantine facility in New Clark City
In an interview with ABS-CBN, the health chief stressed that the residents will not be put into risk as the area will placed under lockdown.
“I-lalack down naman nila, so walang problema na baka malagay sa alanganin ang mga komunidad,” Duque explained.
“Respiratory droplet ang mode of transmission, wala sa hangin at doon sa plema, kapag nalapag sa lamesa, cellphone, libro, computer tapos nahawakan ng susunod na tao, kinuskos sa ilong doon ka mahahawa.”
Duque stressed that the athlete’s village is far from communities so there’s no chance that the virus could reach any town or villages.
The New Clark City was placed under lockdown since February 6 until further notice for the quarantine of repatriated OFWs from China.
