Friday, January 31, 2020

Jan 30 20, 6:11 pm

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

Jan 31 2020

The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...

DFA: 1st batch of Pinoys will be moved out of Wuhan next week

News

Jan. 30, 20 | 6:11 pm

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said it will airlift the first batch of Filipinos from coronavirus-hit Wuhan City and the rest of Hubei province starting next week.

Around 50 out of the estimated 300 Filipinos in the two areas, according to Philippine officials, have expressed their intention to leave as the number of novel coronavirus infections there continues to rise.

READ ALSO: Wuhan virus death toll jumps to 170

“The Department of Foreign Affairs stands ready to repatriate Filipinos in China amid health concerns brought about by 2019 novel-coronavirus (2019 n-CoV) outbreak,” a DFA advisory said.

The first batch of Filipino evacuees will be subject to China’s rules on disease containment, including immigration clearances and quarantine process, the DFA said.

Special flights from Hubei Province to the Philippines will be available to those who wish to leave, the DFA said in an earlier statement.

“Filipinos in Wuhan City and the rest of Hubei province will be afforded priority in the first batch of repatriates. Filipinos who wish to be included in the first batch should contact the Philippine Embassy in Beijing or the nearest Consulate General in their area by February 3, 2020, Monday,” the DFA said.

Upon arrival in the Philippines, the repatriates will be subjected to 14 days of mandatory quarantine in accordance to the guidelines of the Department of Health.

Those who wish to stay in China should heed advisories from local health authorities, and cooperate with government efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, which was first detected in December.

Filipinos in the affected areas needing medical assistance and treatment were advised go to the nearest medical facility and seek proper medical care, including treatment and quarantine.

SEE ALSO: Around 50 Filipinos from Wuhan express intent to return to Philippines amid coronavirus threat

Coronet’s diamond-encrusted toilet arrives in Dubai

Coronet’s diamond-encrusted toilet arrives in Dubai

Jan 31, 2020

Dubai is known as the home of luxury and world-class edifice and this 334-carat diamond-encrusted lavish loo is displayed at The Amazing Museum & Gallery fits well in this city. The record-smashing, gold and diamond-encrusted toilet was unveiled in Dubai last January...

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

UK reports first case of novel coronavirus

Jan 31, 2020

The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close