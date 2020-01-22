Alan Peter Cayetano says there’s ‘enough time’ to tackle ABS-CBN franchise

The House of Representatives will start tackling the legislative franchise of television network ABS-CBN on the first week of February.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano revealed this during a press conference in Batangas on Wednesday.

“I talked to Chairman Chicoy Alvarez, and he’s recommending we start. There are about 40 to 50 franchise bills. So, first week of February daw he will start, and kung sino daw ang may kumpletong requirements, he will start the hearings,” Cayetano said.

“So, magkakaroon ng update maybe next week. Kailan ba ang first week of February, next week? The week siguro after next week, start na ng mga hearing,” Cayetano added.

The House Speaker assured that hearings will be fair for all and that includes the Kapamilya network.

“I’ll just reiterate, ‘no, that we are committed to Filipino people that we will have fair hearings. That we will hear issues and also hear bygones. And also, we cannot promise any decision until we finish the hearings. To be fair to everyone,” Cayetano explained.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly said that he is not keen on giving ABS-CBN another franchise after what the network did in the 2016 elections.

The franchise of the Kapamilya network is set to expire in March 2020. A signature campaign has been launched to gather a million petition to renew the network’s franchise.

See also: Sharon Cuneta asks Duterte to reconsider ABS-CBN franchise renewal