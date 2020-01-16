Netizens thank UAE authorities for safety reminder on usage of firewood, charcoal during winter

Abu Dhabi Police

Authorities in UAE urged the public to be cautious with the use of firewood or charcoal within their homes.

According to the authorities, smoke coming from the firewood or charcoal imposed a huge risk for the health of the families as it may be the cause of the fire and lead to suffocation if left unattended.

Abu Dhabi Police noted that some citizens make use of either firewood or charcoal during the winter season.

Netizens praised the authorities for the timely reminder as well as its proactive role in spreading information and awareness.