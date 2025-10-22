The countdown is officially on! With just three weeks to go until the T100 Triathlon World Tour returns to Dubai, excitement is building for this headline event of the 30×30 Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Bringing together elite athletes, local communities, and fitness fans for an unforgettable four-day festival of sport, wellness, and community, the Dubai T100 is running from 13–16 November, combining elite-level competition with family fun, vibrant experiences, and inclusive races for all levels.

THE RACES: FROM FIRST-TIMERS TO PROS

Set against the Dubai skyline, this year’s Dubai T100 will host a variety of race formats tailored to all abilities. Things kick off with the Duathlon Relay on Thursday, a teamed-up race format for those who want to take on the challenge in teams of two or three. Friday welcomes young athletes to the School Aquathon at Jumeirah 3 Beach – Sunset, blending beachside fun with a swim-run race designed just for kids.

Saturday is jam-packed: the Sprint Triathlon offers a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run for those looking to dip their toes into the sport, while The Music Run returns with its signature 5K fun run set to epic beats and feel-good energy. Taking centre stage, of course, is the mega T100 Triathlon, where the world’s top pros will battle it out across a 100KM endurance challenge (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run).

On Sunday, passionate amateurs will rise to the occasion, pushing their limits on the same stunning course, starting at the golden shores of Jumeirah and finishing with the Burj Khalifa soaring overhead.

THE FOOD, DRINK & LIVE MUSIC VIBE

T100 is just as much about celebration as it is competition. This year, Irish Village headlines the spectator experience with a fully licensed bar in the Event Village, bringing their legendary hospitality to the post-race party. You’ll also find an exciting mix of food trucks serving everything from healthy snacks to indulgent race-day treats plus a traditional ice cream van parked up for the ultimate cooldown scoop.

Across the weekend, live entertainment keeps the energy high. Loop pedal artist Dan Moores will perform crowd favourites on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, while DJs spin high-energy sets throughout the weekend.

FAMILY ZONE & KIDS ACTIVITIES

Bringing the little ones? The shaded Kids Zone is packed with activities including The Big Red Slide, soft play areas, bouncy castles, VR games, arts & crafts stations, and lawn games, giving the whole family a reason to spend the day outdoors, moving and having fun.

RACE VILLAGE, EXPO & ACTIVATIONS

The Race Village is where it all comes together. With 15+ partner and sponsor activations, spectators and participants alike can enjoy interactive booths, product samples, fitness challenges, photo opportunities, and exclusive giveaways.

WHERE TO WATCH & HOW TO JOIN

If you’re planning to spectate, the Royal Bridge offers incredible views of the cycling portion, while the Race Village provides multiple chances to cheer on runners especially with the T100 athletes passing through six times!

To celebrate the fans as well as the athletes, T100 organisers will also be handing out spot prizes to supporters who go the extra mile to cheer on the pros and amateur participants. Prizes will include a range of great T100 merch, from back packs to T-shirts. The T100 hype squad will reward: the loudest and most encouraging fans; signpost superstars – who display the most creative or motivating sign; or simply the best dressed superfan.

HOSPITALITY OFFER: UPGRADE YOUR RACE WEEKEND EXPERIENCE

For those who want to enjoy the race in style, hospitality tickets are now available for Sunday’s T100 action, offering front-row views, premium comforts, and a social atmosphere to soak up the race-day buzz. Guests can expect shaded seating, curated catering, unlimited soft drinks, and, on the house beverage package, up to three alcoholic drinks (hops and grape) for those aged 21 and above.

Prices start from AED 295 for the soft package, AED 395 for the house beverage option, and AED 75 for children aged 10 and under (kids aged 0–3 attend free). Tickets are available until 31st October but spaces are limited. This exclusive hospitality experience is open to both participants and spectators and will be hosted in the official hospitality zone, complete with direct views of the finish line and a celebratory race-day vibe.

With live music, food, giveaways, and countless ways to get involved, whether as a participant, spectator, or supporter, Dubai T100 is more than a race; it’s a city-wide celebration of fitness, fun, and community spirit.

For more details or to register: t100triathlon.com/dubai/participate and for hospitality tickets, visit dubait100trihospitality.rsvpify.com/.