Adem Bona excited to connect with Filipino fans during NBA Abu Dhabi Games this week

Lagos-born Adem Bona has lived basketball on three continents, with each giant step leading him to the point where he now stands on the cusp of a second year in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 21-year-old power forward is preparing to officially start this latestchapter when the Sixers face the New York Knicks at Etihad Arena on October 2 and 4 for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ.

For Bona, the Abu Dhabi trip is about more than basketball. The Türkiye international said the opportunity to play overseas represents a chance to connect with new people and cultures.

“This is my first international trip game outside of the United States with the NBA,” he said. “I’ve spoken to a couple of my teammates, spoken to friends that have played in games like this. They all say good things – that you can learn a lot from it. It’s a good experience having a chance to play overseas, having a chance to be in a new country.

“I’ve never been to Abu Dhabi before, so this is a great experience for me to learn a new culture, to learn new things, to see the way of life, how people live over there. I’m always big about culture – I’ve lived in different places around the world and in different cultures. So this is just another opportunity to add more into my bag. It’s also a chance to bring our talent from Philadelphia to the people of Abu Dhabi, and for the team to gain fans. People might be watching us for the first time and learning about us. It’s a great opportunity to show them what we can do and bring our style of basketball to Abu Dhabi.”

Bona added that meeting fans is one of the parts of the game he enjoys most.

“I’m always excited to meet the fans. That’s one thing about me: Getting to meet the fans… I love connecting with new people. I love connecting with people that support me in general. We got a teammate on my team that’s of Filipino descent. I think that’s going to be really exciting for him to meet the Filipino fans in Abu Dhabi. And for me, I’m really excited to connect with people around the world. I’m really excited to get to meet them.”

That sense of connection has followed him through every chapter of his journey. From Nigeria to Türkiye and then to the US, Bona has carried cultures with him – and he views Abu Dhabi as another step in that exchange.

“It means a lot to be able to carry the NBA logo to Abu Dhabi and also carry the Philadelphia 76ers logo on our chest. I think that’s a huge responsibility to be able to represent the association and the team in Abu Dhabi. It’s really important for us to be out there to share our culture with the people of Abu Dhabi, and they share their culture with us. I think it’s really important to learn new things every single day. And I’m really excited to see what we can learn and how we can impact the community out there,” he added.

