Filipino runners make their mark at historic TCS Sydney Marathon’s debut as World Major

Filipino runners gathered for a ShakeOut Run on Aug. 30, at the TCS Sydney Marathon, led by Coach Rio dela Cruz, one of the race organizers from the Philippines. (Photo from: clockrocky)

The Philippine flag flew high at the inaugural TCS Sydney Marathon as part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, with Filipino athletes making their mark alongside the world’s best on Sunday, Aug. 31.

An estimated 35,000 runners from across the globe took part in this landmark race, including hundreds of Filipinos from the Philippines and abroad. The event marked Sydney’s official entry as the seventh Abbott World Marathon Major—joining the ranks of Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York, and Tokyo.

The RWP group hosted a lunch at on Aug. 30, before race day for the Filipino runners participating in the TCS Sydney Marathon.

Under crisp morning skies, the marathon began at 6:30 a.m. from North Sydney, with runners crossing the iconic Harbour Bridge before winding through The Rocks, Martin Place, Taylor Square, and Moore Park, ultimately finishing at the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House.

The challenging course tested even seasoned athletes, with a total elevation gain of 313 meters and relentless rolling hills disrupting rhythm and pace. Still, Filipino runners held their ground, drawing strength from resilience and community.

Filipino runners Richard Salaño and Christine Organiza stood out at the Sydney Marathon 2025.

Leading the charge were Milo Marathon King Richard Salaño and Milo Marathon Queen Christine Moncano Organiza, both delivering stellar performances. Salaño clocked an impressive 2:26:48, emerging as the fastest Southeast Asian male finisher and placing 36th overall among more than 21,000 male participants while Organiza crossed in 2:54:24, reinforcing her status as one of the country’s top marathoners, placing 37th Overall out of 11,000 female runners.

The Philippine contingent also built momentum off the course. On the eve of the race, runners gathered at Circular Quay for a Shakeout Run led by Coach Rio dela Cruz, one of the organizers from Manila. The camaraderie extended to a lunch hosted at Bar Merchant, a Filipino-owned restaurant, where Manila-based RWP (Run With Pat) coach Patrick Rubin delivered a motivational talk. His reminders on hydration, pacing, and mindset added both tactical and emotional fuel for race day.

“The gathering wasn’t just about preparation, it was about unity, I’m happy 80 of our members attend this historica event,” Rubin said. “It showed that running brings Filipinos together wherever we are in the world.”

Supporters echoed that sentiment. Washington, a Filipino spectator at the Opera House, shared: “Happy to see and support the Philippine team, of course, and to be part of history na rin as Sydney officially becomes the 7th Abbott World Marathon Major.”

On the Opera House steps, Filipino supporters waved flags and cheered loudly as their kababayans crossed the finish line. More than medals, the day was about representation, resilience, and the shared belief that in every major marathon, the Filipino spirit runs strong. —Alona Cochon

