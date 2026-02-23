FeatureLatest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

UAE-based Filipina moms showcase strength in international fitness competition in Türkiye

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin12 mins ago

Four Filipina mothers based in Abu Dhabi proved that strength and endurance go beyond the gym when they competed in the global fitness competition in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Kristine Espinola, Kat Galliguez, Ivory Decena and Aileen Magalona joined HYROX, a worldwide fitness race, which combines long-distance running with functional workout stations designed to push both physical stamina and mental resilience.

IMG 0764
Katherine Galliguez, Kristine Espinola, Aileen Magalona, and Ivory Decena

“We trained almost every day for several months, mixing structured running sessions, strength training, and various levels of HYROX simulations while balancing work and family life,” Decena told The Filipino Times.

“We are all mothers, and our motivation is to inspire our children to pursue their goals, no matter what season of life they are in,” she added.

Among more than 3,400 athletes, they were the only Filipinas competing, with Espinola, Magalona and Decena participating for the first time.

The team competed in the following divisions:

  • Open Doubles Women – Kristine Espinola and Katherine Galliguez; Rank 80, personal best 1:27:16
  • Open Doubles Women – Ivory Decena and Aileen Magalona; Rank 142, personal best 1:46:27
  • Open Singles Women – Katherine Galliguez

Colder climate, bigger stage

Competing abroad presented unexpected challenges for the team, as Istanbul’s cold climate sharply contrasted with the warmth they are accustomed to in Abu Dhabi, while the global stage intensified the pressure.

Despite the added demands, they relied on their preparation, treating the event as just another day of executing the routines they had trained for.

“The most challenging stations were the final two — the 100m weighted lunges and the 100 wall balls. By then, fatigue had fully set in and our quads were already exhausted,” Decena recalled. “Still, we pushed through together. Because of our training, both teams performed beyond our expectations.”

Team effort

One standout moment came from Galliguez, who competed in two divisions in the same day — Open Singles Women and Open Doubles Women with Espinola — a feat not commonly attempted due to the event’s physical demands.

She not only completed both races but also exceeded her simulation times, while Espinola maintained composure under pressure, adapting to the race pace and delivering consistently strong performance throughout.

Representing Filipinas on the global stage

IMG 0854 IMG 7634

While many Filipinos compete in HYROX events across East Asia, participation remains limited in countries like Türkiye. The experience took on added significance when the team realized they were the only Filipinas in the competition.

“We were actually looking around to see if there were other Filipinas in the crowd. After checking the start list, we confirmed that there were only four of us. That made the experience even more meaningful,” she said.

Representing both the Philippines and the Filipino community in Abu Dhabi, they said, felt humbling and special.

Limitless

The four athletes hope their journey inspires other women, particularly mothers, to pursue ambitious goals.

“There are no limits to what we are capable of. We are often stronger than we think. Whether you are a mother, a full-time professional, or a stay-at-home wife, meaningful goals are still within reach,” Decena said.

She emphasized the importance of balance, consistency and community support, noting that surrounding oneself with the right people makes the journey sustainable and meaningful.

“Having the right people around you makes the journey sustainable and meaningful,” she added.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin12 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

Cybersecurity

Nearly 40% of UAE social media users report privacy breaches

14 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 2026 02 23T143608.181

PNP recovers bomb-making materials in Sultan Kudarat

40 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 24

BI pushes stricter measures to block backdoor exits in Tawi-Tawi

58 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 50

Dubai Police arrest man who stole car after posing as beggar

1 hour ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button