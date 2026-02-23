UAE-based Filipina moms showcase strength in international fitness competition in Türkiye

Four Filipina mothers based in Abu Dhabi proved that strength and endurance go beyond the gym when they competed in the global fitness competition in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Kristine Espinola, Kat Galliguez, Ivory Decena and Aileen Magalona joined HYROX, a worldwide fitness race, which combines long-distance running with functional workout stations designed to push both physical stamina and mental resilience.

“We trained almost every day for several months, mixing structured running sessions, strength training, and various levels of HYROX simulations while balancing work and family life,” Decena told The Filipino Times.

“We are all mothers, and our motivation is to inspire our children to pursue their goals, no matter what season of life they are in,” she added.

Among more than 3,400 athletes, they were the only Filipinas competing, with Espinola, Magalona and Decena participating for the first time.

The team competed in the following divisions:

Open Doubles Women – Kristine Espinola and Katherine Galliguez; Rank 80, personal best 1:27:16

Open Doubles Women – Ivory Decena and Aileen Magalona; Rank 142, personal best 1:46:27

– Ivory Decena and Aileen Magalona; Rank 142, personal best 1:46:27 Open Singles Women – Katherine Galliguez

Colder climate, bigger stage

Competing abroad presented unexpected challenges for the team, as Istanbul’s cold climate sharply contrasted with the warmth they are accustomed to in Abu Dhabi, while the global stage intensified the pressure.

Despite the added demands, they relied on their preparation, treating the event as just another day of executing the routines they had trained for.

“The most challenging stations were the final two — the 100m weighted lunges and the 100 wall balls. By then, fatigue had fully set in and our quads were already exhausted,” Decena recalled. “Still, we pushed through together. Because of our training, both teams performed beyond our expectations.”

Team effort

One standout moment came from Galliguez, who competed in two divisions in the same day — Open Singles Women and Open Doubles Women with Espinola — a feat not commonly attempted due to the event’s physical demands.

She not only completed both races but also exceeded her simulation times, while Espinola maintained composure under pressure, adapting to the race pace and delivering consistently strong performance throughout.

Representing Filipinas on the global stage

While many Filipinos compete in HYROX events across East Asia, participation remains limited in countries like Türkiye. The experience took on added significance when the team realized they were the only Filipinas in the competition.

“We were actually looking around to see if there were other Filipinas in the crowd. After checking the start list, we confirmed that there were only four of us. That made the experience even more meaningful,” she said.

Representing both the Philippines and the Filipino community in Abu Dhabi, they said, felt humbling and special.

Limitless

The four athletes hope their journey inspires other women, particularly mothers, to pursue ambitious goals.

“There are no limits to what we are capable of. We are often stronger than we think. Whether you are a mother, a full-time professional, or a stay-at-home wife, meaningful goals are still within reach,” Decena said.

She emphasized the importance of balance, consistency and community support, noting that surrounding oneself with the right people makes the journey sustainable and meaningful.

“Having the right people around you makes the journey sustainable and meaningful,” she added.