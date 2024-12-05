SportsLifestyleTFT NewsTFT Reach

Run into the winter season with ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 min ago

As winter settles in and cooler weather takes over, there’s no better time to get active and join one of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting events of the year—the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon! 

Set for December 14, this highly anticipated marathon offers something for everyone, especially those in the Filipino community looking for ways to stay energized during the cold months. Whether you’re a casual runner, a seasoned athlete, or just looking for a fun way to stay fit while soaking in the UAE’s stunning landmarks.

With more than 20,000 people already registered across the five categories and the largest marathon field to date, the 6th edition promises to be the biggest one yet.

This year’s marathon promises a unique chance to run through Abu Dhabi’s most iconic spots, including Al Bateen Palace, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Hosn, and the World Trade Centre. Runners will also experience the refreshing coastal breeze along Corniche Road, making for an unforgettable experience as you take in the beauty of the capital.

Choose from five race categories to match your fitness level:

  • Full Marathon and Marathon Relay (Teams of 2) – Start at 6 AM
  • 10-KM Road Race – Start at 6:30 AM
  • 2.5-KM Fun Run – Start at 8:45 AM
  • 5-KM Distance – Start at 9:30 AM

Each participant will receive a bib, a Nike T-shirt, and a 2024 medal engraved with the marathon route, showcasing some of Abu Dhabi’s most beautiful landmarks—serving as a reminder of your accomplishment!

Food, Fun, and Entertainment

WhatsApp Image 2024 12 05 at 17.46.40 fcce60c4

No race is complete without a post-run celebration. After crossing the finish line, head over to the race village for food trucks, entertainment, and sponsor activities. Unwind, refuel, and enjoy live music while creating fun memories with your family and friends.

The event village will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. from December 10 to 13, and from 5 a.m. on December 14, so you can join in the excitement even before the race starts.

Whether you’re in it for the fun or the fitness, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is the perfect way to kick off the season! Don’t miss your chance to take part in one of the city’s premier events while enjoying the cool winter weather.

Register now at https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/registration/.

