Boston Celtics’ head coach Joe Mazzulla: Abu Dhabi NBA games to promote inclusivity in basketball

As excitement builds for the upcoming NBA preseason games, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla sees these global matchups, particularly in Abu Dhabi, as an opportunity to champion inclusivity in basketball.

In a media interview, Mazzulla explained that one of the key purposes of their trip to Abu Dhabi was to establish connections with people from diverse countries.

“Part of the reason for this trip and for the global games in general is building that connection and kind of building that relationship to different parts of the world, and having an understanding that it can be accomplished by anybody,” Mazzulla said.

He added that this focus on inclusivity is a core principle championed by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and is something that the entire league strives to uphold.

“One of the biggest strengths of the NBA is just the well roundedness that we have. And that’s something that Adam Silver is, something that we all fight for, is to have that well roundedness, to have that inclusivity,” he added.

Mazzulla set a new record as the youngest head coach, at 35 years old, since 1970 to win an NBA title when the Boston Celtics secured their 18th championship during the 2024 NBA Finals.

When asked about the potential for more Filipino athletes to make their mark in the NBA, Mazzulla shared his optimism.

“I think it’s just a matter of anybody can accomplish. And I think that’s the message…regardless of where you’re from or some of your circumstances, you have the ability to go after something,” he conveyed as a message to young Filipinos aspiring to reach the NBA.

“That’s why it’s important that we represent the game of basketball. We represent the Celtics during this trip,” Mazzulla added.

The 18-time NBA champion Boston Celtics will face off against the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 6 and 8 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.