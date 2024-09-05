New sports city to rise in Sharjah; Ruler of Sharjah sketches its design

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has personally sketched the design for the upcoming Sports City project in Sharjah, emphasizing the emirate’s commitment to developing top-notch sports venues for both athletes and enthusiasts.

Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, member of the Executive Council and Head of the Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW), recently announced that the city will be constructed on a site chosen by His Highness. The development will feature four sports complexes and a central square connected to four main roads: Al Madam, Al Badayer, Mahafiz, and Al Bataeh, as well as Sharjah Sports City.

At the heart of the main square will be the Sports City Stadium, described as “an architectural icon, embodying the concept of a bird soaring over sand dunes.” It will serve as the phase one of the grand project, according to Al Suwaidi, who also referred to it as “the first nucleus” of the city.

Comprising two main sections — the platform and the grandstand — the stadium has been designed with environmental considerations in mind, and is equipped to meet all requirements for hosting local, regional, and global events and tournaments.

“In accordance with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we will immediately proceed with completing the detailed designs for the Sports City Stadium and commence its construction to ensure it is ready to serve athletes, all clubs in the emirate, and the sports sector as soon as possible,” Al Suwaidi said.