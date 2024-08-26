NewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

Support our country’s Paralympians, urges PH sports agency

Courtesy: National Council on Disability Affairs/FB

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann asked Filipinos to support the country’s six athletes in the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games 2024.

“Let’s all rally behind our six Paralympians similar to, if not more, to what we gave their able-bodied counterparts in the Paris Olympics,” Bachmann said in a news release.

The Paris Paralympic Games is set to commence on August 28 and will run until September 8 in Paris, France. This is the first time that the multi-sport parasports event will be hosted in the city.

“We have some strong potentials in athletics and swimming and hopefully they will be able to bring home medals back to the Philippines,” added Bachmann, who also expressed confidence that the six Filipino para athletes would be inspired by the achievements of the Philippines’ latest Olympic medalists.

The Philippine team for this year’s Paris Paralympic Games includes track and field athletes Jerrold Mangliwan and Cendy Asusano, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Mae Otom, taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, and archer Agustina Bantiloc.

Gawilan and Bantiloc will be the country’s flag-bearers during the opening rites this Wednesday, August 28.

