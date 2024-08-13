EJ Obiena vows to reach PH flag again

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena, ranked second in the world, shared his reflections on social media after finishing fourth at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Obiena expressed gratitude for the support he received and emphasized that his career is measured by more than a single event.

“I am filled with gratitude for the support of all of you, and to be loved at times like this, by the country that raised me. I am indeed blessed,” said Obiena.

“The measure of a man or woman is NOT a singular event—like the Olympics—but a cumulative or collective measure over time. I finished 4th in Paris, close but not good enough. I am not measured by this. I am measured by my career. I commit to everyone now,” he added.

He announced his return to training and his commitment to continue competing and making his country proud.

“I am back in training, I am back in the game, and I am going to attack the rest of the season and make you proud. You are going to see more from me, and see the Philippine Flag raised and raised on a global stage,” he said.