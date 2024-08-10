SportsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Carlos Yulo, Aira Villegas are PH flag bearers in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin9 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @figymnastics/IG; Reuters

Olympic medalists Carlos Yulo and Aira Villegas will carry the Philippine flag at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Philippine Olympic Committee announced that the two athletes will be the flag bearers at the closing rites to be held on Sunday at the Stade De France.

Yulo will raise the country’s flag after winning two gold medals at the men’s artistic gymnastics, making history for being the first Filipino to win two golds in one Olympic competition.

Meanwhile, Villegas secured a bronze medal at the women’s 51kg in boxing.

Another bronze medalist, boxer Nesthy Petecio, was the flagbearer of the Philippines during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

During the closing ceremony, Paris will hand over the Olympic flag to Los Angeles, who will host the next Summer Olympics in 2028.

