UAE rescue team praised for life-saving mission in Myanmar

The UAE extended critical humanitarian aid to Myanmar following a recent devastating earthquake, sending a highly trained search and rescue team to assist in life-saving operations.

The team carried out missions across six affected sites in coordination with Myanmar authorities and international response teams.

The team was composed of members from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command. Their deployment followed the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to assist countries in crisis situations.

At Yangon International Airport, the team was officially commended by Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein. He expressed his gratitude for the UAE’s swift response, highlighting how their efforts saved lives and eased the suffering of earthquake survivors.

Back in the UAE, the team received an official welcome led by Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority. He praised the team’s professionalism and heroic work under the leadership of Colonel Muzaffar Mohammed Al Ameri.

Brigadier Al Dhaheri emphasized that the team’s efforts reflect the UAE’s strong humanitarian values and the leadership’s ongoing commitment to helping people worldwide. The successful mission highlights the UAE’s ability to mobilize quickly and work alongside other nations during emergencies.

The team’s work in Myanmar concluded after completing all stages of the emergency response, further proving their readiness and global reputation as one of the top-performing rescue units in the world.