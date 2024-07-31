SportsGlobalNewsTFT News

What’s inside the 2024 Paris Olympics ‘Athlete’s gift bag’?

Screengrabbed from @olympics/IG

The 2024 Paris Olympics has been a trending topic since its opening ceremony on the River Seine, with audiences around the world eager to see who wins gold.

But aside from the competition itself, there’s also a lot of buzz about the goody bags the athletes received as a welcome gift.

In an Instagram reel, the Olympics posted an unboxing video of the gift bag which includes water bottles from Coca-Cola and Powerade, and personal kits from Procter & Gamble.

However, what surprised most netizens was that over 11,000 participating athletes received a limited-edition Olympic phone from Samsung Electronics, making it the highlight of the welcome kit.

 

Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is not for sale. According to Samsung Newsroom Australia, it was designed and customized specifically for the athletes at the 2024 Olympics.

The phone has a yellow colorway with Olympic rings and Paralympic agitos in gold. Samsung also partnered with Parisian Men’s Luxury Maison, Berluti, in designing its exclusive Flipsuit Case.

“Made from Venezia leather, each Flipsuit Case has a unique patina featuring a vibrant color mix inspired by the Olympic rings, celebrating the Olympic spirit and values of excellence and unity,” the report said.

The smartphone aims to enhance the athlete’s experience at the Olympics with features such as live translation of calls and live conversation translation. It also includes instant slow-motion video and photo assist.

