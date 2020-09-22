Emirates Airline ranks first for having the most loyal UAE customers – survey

Emirates Airlines, Dubai’s flag carrier, has topped the list of UAE brands that have the most loyal customers, according to a survey by market research firm YouGov.

The YouGov Customer Loyalty Rankings 2020, which was held between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020—has placed the airline at the top rank in terms of customer loyalty—scoring 88.6 out of 100. It was followed by dairy producer Almarai, with a score of 83.1, and supermarket Carrefour with a score of 81.2.

The fourth brand was iPhone, with a score of 81.1, while Etihad Airways takes the fifth spot at 79.7 score.

“Despite the extended period of not being able to fly with these brands, loyalty towards the brands has remained strong for both carriers,” YouGov said in a statement on Tuesday.

YouGov calculated the rankings of UAE brands through the studying customers who would likely consider the same brand again. In a report by advisory and auditing firm KPMG, seven out of 10 UAE residents cited product quality as the top contributor to customer loyalty, while six in 10 ranked value for money, customer service, and product consistency as top features that inspire loyalty.

About four in 10, meanwhile, noted points and rewards as important elements for customer loyalty.

The movement restrictions due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) also resulted in Dettol moving to the sixth position this year with a score of 77.8. It was followed by detergent brand Ariel with a score 77.7, biscuit brand McVities with a score of 77.6, and Lurpak butter with a score of 76.5.

“Consumer brands dominate the list of improvers this year, highlighting the role of familiar FMCG power brands in maintaining comfort through periods of prolonged lockdown and social distancing,” YouGov said.