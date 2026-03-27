Fifth repatriation flight brings more Filipinos home from Middle East

The Philippine government is set to bring home another batch of Filipinos affected by the Middle East conflict through its fifth chartered repatriation flight.

A total of 349 overseas Filipino workers, dependents, and stranded Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates are expected to arrive on March 27 as part of ongoing evacuation efforts.

The operation is being carried out through the coordinated efforts of the Department of Migrant Workers, Department of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and Philippine posts in the UAE.

Authorities said a total of 2,663 Filipinos have so far been assisted in returning home, including 1,448 OFWs and 465 dependents.

The government said repatriation efforts will continue as it works to ensure the safety of Filipinos affected by the escalating tensions in the region.