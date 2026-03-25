VP Sara Duterte skips house hearing on impeachment complaints

Vice President Sara Duterte did not attend the initial hearing of the House Committee on Justice on the impeachment complaints filed against her, asserting that there is no rule requiring respondents to be physically present during the proceedings.

In a statement, Duterte said she chose to prioritize assisting Filipinos affected by rising fuel prices rather than attend the hearing, which she described as a “third fishing expedition” by the House of Representatives.

“Ang imbitasyon na dumalo sa pagdinig ng Committee on Justice ay tila ginagamit upang makabuo ng isang media narrative na magkakaroon ng ‘mini-trial,’ batay sa umano’y hindi ko pagsagot at hindi pagdalo,” she said.

She emphasized that no policy mandates the personal appearance of a respondent in impeachment hearings.

“Malinaw na walang patakaran na nagsasabing kailangang personal na dumalo ang respondent sa impeachment complaint sa mga pagdinig ng Committee on Justice,” Duterte added.

Earlier in the day, the House panel formally opened the first hearing on the impeachment complaints after determining that the petitions were sufficient in form, substance, and grounds.

Despite this, Duterte maintained that the complaints should be dismissed, citing lack of evidence.

“Naisumite ko na ang aking Answer ad Cautelam. Sa ngayon, wala nang dapat pang gawin ang Komite kundi ibasura ang mga reklamo dahil sa malinaw na kakulangan ng ebidensya,” she said.

Her legal team submitted the formal reply on March 16, following the committee’s March 4 finding that the complaints were sufficient in substance.

The impeachment complaints accuse Duterte of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution, among others, in connection with the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds, as well as reported threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family.