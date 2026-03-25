UAE leaders send condolences to Colombia over military plane crash victims

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Colombian President Gustavo Petro Urrego following a military plane crash that resulted in several deaths and injuries.

In his message, the UAE President expressed sympathy to the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also conveyed similar messages of condolences to the Colombian leader.

The messages reflect the UAE’s solidarity with Colombia as it mourns the victims of the tragedy.