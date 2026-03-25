DSWD warns public vs fake online fuel assistance applications

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) warned the public against fake online applications circulating online offering fuel assistance.

In an advisory posted on its official Facebook page, the agency denied text messages claiming to provide online application links or cash aid, particularly for public transport drivers.

“DSWD did not send any text message offering ‘fuel assistance’ using the agency’s name,” it said.

The agency explained that some individuals are taking advantage of the government’s fuel subsidy distribution by spreading false information to obtain personal data from unsuspecting victims.

“Strict reminder: The DSWD does not send any online application or link for financial assistance. This is to prevent fraud and protect the public,” it added.

The advisory included a screenshot of a message claiming the recipient is eligible for a P3,000 e-fuel voucher, along with a link that must supposedly be clicked to claim the benefit.

DSWD clarified that fuel assistance is distributed in person, based on beneficiary lists submitted and validated by local government units, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and transport network companies (TNCs).

The agency urged the public not to click suspicious links or share personal information to avoid falling victim to scams.