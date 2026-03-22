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Abu Dhabi court awards Dh10,000 to man assaulted at pedestrian crossing

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

An Abu Dhabi court has awarded Dh10,000 in compensation to a young man who was assaulted after warning a driver to follow traffic rules at a pedestrian crossing.

The case stemmed from an incident where the driver overtook stopped vehicles and halted abruptly in the crossing, creating a hazard for pedestrians.

The victim said he tapped the vehicle to alert the driver, who then exited and physically and verbally assaulted him.

A criminal court had earlier found the driver guilty of assault and imposed a fine of Dh5,000.

In its civil ruling, the court awarded Dh5,000 for financial losses after the victim was unable to work for 21 days, and another Dh5,000 for psychological harm, including distress and humiliation.

The court said the earlier conviction established the driver’s liability, providing the basis for compensation.

The driver was also ordered to shoulder legal costs and expenses.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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