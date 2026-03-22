2 dead as thunderstorms hit multiple regions in Oman

Two people were killed after heavy thunderstorms affected several governorates across Oman, authorities said.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority reported that emergency teams responded to multiple incidents involving individuals trapped in vehicles in valleys and flooded areas.

At least nine people were rescued, while two fatalities were confirmed.

Authorities said the severe weather began on Saturday afternoon and impacted several regions across the country.

The National Early Warning Centre has warned that thunderstorms are expected to continue, potentially bringing hail and strong winds.

The impact may extend to areas including Al Buraimi, North and South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, and parts of North and South Al Sharqiyah.

Officials are urging residents to exercise caution, particularly in flood-prone areas, as adverse weather conditions persist.