Latest NewsNews

2 dead as thunderstorms hit multiple regions in Oman

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report36 mins ago

Two people were killed after heavy thunderstorms affected several governorates across Oman, authorities said.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority reported that emergency teams responded to multiple incidents involving individuals trapped in vehicles in valleys and flooded areas.

At least nine people were rescued, while two fatalities were confirmed.

Authorities said the severe weather began on Saturday afternoon and impacted several regions across the country.

The National Early Warning Centre has warned that thunderstorms are expected to continue, potentially bringing hail and strong winds.

The impact may extend to areas including Al Buraimi, North and South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, and parts of North and South Al Sharqiyah.

Officials are urging residents to exercise caution, particularly in flood-prone areas, as adverse weather conditions persist.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report36 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi court awards Dh10,000 to man assaulted at pedestrian crossing

1 min ago
iStock 1710521086

UAE conducts nearly 695,000 labour inspections, reports higher compliance

5 mins ago
ymj028031ka1of4pn

Saudi Crown Prince, Egypt President discuss Middle East escalation in Jeddah

13 mins ago
uxg028071ka1ufkpn

UAE, Mauritania leaders exchange Eid greetings, call for peace

16 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button