NCM warns of heavy rainfall and flash floods across UAE

Several parts of the UAE experienced rainfall on Saturday, prompting the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) to issue warnings of potential flash floods and rainfall accumulation in some areas due to unstable weather conditions.

The NCM advised the public to exercise caution, avoid valleys and low-lying areas prone to water accumulation, and stay clear of flood-prone locations, especially in mountainous regions.

A rainfall accumulation alert was issued for certain coastal and inland areas from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., while a separate flash flood warning for mountain regions was in effect from 1:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Interior also released a public safety advisory, warning that the unstable weather could bring heavy rain, strong winds, thunder and lightning, and reduced horizontal visibility in some areas.

Motorists were urged to reduce speed, avoid beaches and flood-prone valleys, and adhere to official safety instructions. Authorities stressed that taking precautionary measures during heavy rain is crucial to minimizing weather-related risks and protecting public safety.