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Abu Dhabi Police apprehend 118 beggars during Ramadan to curb illegal begging

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo15 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Police reported the apprehension of 118 beggars during the holy month of Ramadan as part of ongoing efforts to combat begging, enhance community safety, and protect the emirate’s public image.

Authorities said the intensified inspection campaigns are part of proactive measures to curb the practice, which often takes advantage of residents’ charitable sentiments during Ramadan.

Police warned that some individuals use deceptive tactics and fabricated stories to obtain money illegally, actions that constitute offenses punishable by law.

The public was advised not to give money directly to beggars, as doing so may unintentionally encourage the continuation of such behavior. Instead, residents were encouraged to channel donations and zakat through official channels and licensed charitable organizations to ensure aid reaches those genuinely in need.

Abu Dhabi Police also urged residents to report cases of begging through official communication channels, emphasizing that community cooperation is key to supporting enforcement efforts and maintaining public safety.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo15 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

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