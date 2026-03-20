More Filipinos push for lower food prices, less corruption — survey

A growing number of Filipinos are calling on the government to prioritize lowering food prices and addressing corruption, according to the latest Pulse survey commissioned by the Stratbase Institute.

The survey, conducted from Feb. 27 to March 2, found that 41 percent of respondents want more affordable food such as rice, meat, and fish—an increase from 38 percent recorded in December 2025.

The demand for lower food prices was highest in Luzon outside Metro Manila and Mindanao, both at 46 percent. Metro Manila posted 33 percent, while the Visayas recorded 26 percent, down from 35 percent in the previous poll.

Across income groups, the concern was most pronounced among Class D at 41 percent, followed by Class E at 40 percent, which also saw the largest increase.

Meanwhile, 26 percent of respondents said the government should focus on reducing or eliminating corruption to improve public services. Although lower than the 31 percent recorded in December, it remains among the top concerns nationwide.

Calls for job creation also rose to 24 percent, up from 21 percent, while access to education and healthcare remained unchanged at 10 percent.

Metro Manila registered the highest concern over corruption at 31 percent, followed by Luzon outside Metro Manila at 30 percent, the Visayas at 23 percent, and Mindanao at 16 percent.

President and CEO of Stratbase Institute Victor Andres Manhit said the results reflect increasing public anxiety over food security and inflation amid global uncertainties.

He urged the government to stabilize food and fuel prices, curb profiteering, and expand subsidies to protect vulnerable sectors.