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OFW arrested in Saudi Arabia over alleged airstrike posts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago

Another overseas Filipino worker (OFW) has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for allegedly posting videos of airstrikes on social media, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The case adds to earlier reports of two OFWs detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over similar allegations, bringing the total number of affected Filipinos to three.

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said the OFW in Saudi Arabia has sought assistance from Philippine authorities following the arrest.

The agency assured that the government will extend support to all affected Filipinos, including the provision of free legal assistance as they face charges abroad.

Officials emphasized that while the Philippines respects the laws and legal processes of host countries, it remains committed to protecting the welfare of its nationals overseas.

The DMW also reiterated its advisory to Filipinos in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to avoid posting or sharing videos of airstrikes and other sensitive incidents on social media.

Authorities warned that such content may violate local laws and could have implications on national security operations.

Earlier, the Philippine Embassy confirmed that two OFWs were detained in the UAE for allegedly sharing videos of missile attacks amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

The embassy said it has informed the families of the detained Filipinos and continues to provide legal assistance and updates on their situation.

Meanwhile, a chartered flight has been dispatched to the UAE to assist in the repatriation of OFWs and Filipino nationals affected by the escalating tensions in the region.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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