Latest NewsNews

Dubai Police warn residents over fake job offers circulating online

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 mins ago

Dubai Police has issued a warning to residents a rise in fake part-time job scams spreading in social media and messaging platforms.

Authorities said fraudsters are targeting individuals seeking extra income by offering simple online tasks with promises of quick and attractive earnings. Once victims show interest, scammers often demand registration or activation fees, request money transfers, or attempt to collect sensitive personal and banking details.

Police cautioned that in some cases, victims’ bank accounts are later used for suspicious or illegal transactions without their knowledge—potentially exposing them to serious legal consequences.

As part of its anti-fraud awareness drive, Dubai Police emphasized that legitimate employers do not charge applicants any fees during the hiring process. Residents are urged to verify job offers carefully before engaging.

Officials also reminded the public never to share personal or financial information with unknown individuals and to avoid sending money in exchange for employment opportunities.

Residents who encounter suspicious activity are encouraged to report it through the police eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency assistance.

Authorities stressed that vigilance and digital awareness remain key to preventing online scams.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1710521086

DMW: 3 Filipinos arrested in UAE for alleged posting of attack-related videos

33 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 11

Palace: No need for national emergency as gov’t manages oil price impact

5 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 75

DMW: 12 Filipino seafarers safe after vessel attack near Iraq

11 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 37

PH government readies new evacuation flights for OFWs amid Middle East tensions

14 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button