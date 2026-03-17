Dubai Police warn residents over fake job offers circulating online

Dubai Police has issued a warning to residents a rise in fake part-time job scams spreading in social media and messaging platforms.

Authorities said fraudsters are targeting individuals seeking extra income by offering simple online tasks with promises of quick and attractive earnings. Once victims show interest, scammers often demand registration or activation fees, request money transfers, or attempt to collect sensitive personal and banking details.

Police cautioned that in some cases, victims’ bank accounts are later used for suspicious or illegal transactions without their knowledge—potentially exposing them to serious legal consequences.

As part of its anti-fraud awareness drive, Dubai Police emphasized that legitimate employers do not charge applicants any fees during the hiring process. Residents are urged to verify job offers carefully before engaging.

Officials also reminded the public never to share personal or financial information with unknown individuals and to avoid sending money in exchange for employment opportunities.

Residents who encounter suspicious activity are encouraged to report it through the police eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency assistance.

Authorities stressed that vigilance and digital awareness remain key to preventing online scams.