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Dubai Police warn of rising fake part-time job scams on social media

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo25 seconds ago

Dubai Police have warned residents about a growing scam involving fake part-time job offers circulating on social media and messaging apps.

Authorities said fraudsters target individuals looking to supplement their income by promoting simple tasks that promise quick and attractive earnings. Once someone shows interest, scammers may ask for registration or account activation fees, request money transfers, or attempt to obtain personal and banking information.

In some cases, victims’ bank accounts are later used for suspicious or illegal transactions without their knowledge, potentially leading to serious legal consequences.

As part of its #BewareOfFraud campaign, Dubai Police emphasized that legitimate employers never charge applicants any fees during recruitment. Residents are encouraged to verify the authenticity of job offers before responding.

Police also advised the public not to share personal or banking details with unknown parties and never to transfer money in exchange for employment opportunities.

Anyone who suspects fraud is urged to report it through the police eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases. Authorities stressed that digital awareness and vigilance are essential to preventing online scams.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo25 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

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