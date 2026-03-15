PH verifying reports of Filipinos arrested over attack-related videos in Dubai

The Philippine government is verifying reports that some Filipinos may have been among those arrested in Dubai for allegedly sharing online videos related to recent missile attacks and air defense interceptions in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement released Sunday, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi said it is coordinating with the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai to seek official confirmation from UAE authorities regarding the identities, status, and legal circumstances of any Filipino nationals involved.

“The Philippine Embassy and Consulate General fully respect the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates and its right to enforce its national security, cybercrime, and public order laws,” the embassy said.

Filipinos in the UAE were reminded to strictly follow local laws and security protocols, particularly when using social media and messaging platforms.

The embassy urged nationals to avoid recording, posting, forwarding, or commenting on sensitive or unverified security-related content, including footage of air defense interceptions or attacks.

Authorities also warned against spreading rumors or speculative information online and advised Filipinos to rely only on official announcements from UAE authorities and credible news sources.

Under UAE law, sharing misleading or fabricated security-related content — including manipulated or artificial intelligence-generated videos — is considered a criminal offense and may lead to imprisonment and heavy fines.

Meanwhile, Philippine officials continue to monitor the safety of Filipinos in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Earlier reports indicated that around 480 Filipinos in the region may be repatriated as tensions escalate.

The Department of Migrant Workers also reported that 1,022 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and 293 dependents were repatriated between March 5 and March 14 as part of the government’s ongoing assistance efforts.