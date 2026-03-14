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UAE authorities warn public to avoid debris after aerial interception operations

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo25 seconds ago

The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has urged the public to keep a safe distance from any debris and immediately report sightings to authorities.

In a public safety advisory posted on social media, the authority warned residents not to approach, touch, or photograph objects that may have fallen following aerial interception operations.

NCEMA stressed that specialized teams are responsible for handling such incidents and that the public should avoid interfering with potentially hazardous materials.

“Some objects may appear harmless, but interacting with them could pose safety risks,” the authority said.

Residents were advised to report any debris or suspicious objects by contacting emergency services through the hotline 999.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo25 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

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