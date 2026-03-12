Malacañang declared March 20 a holiday for Eid’l Fitr

Malacañang has declared Friday, 20 March 2026, a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joined members of the Muslim community and national leaders at the Grand Iftar in Malacañang, reaffirming the government’s respect for the traditions and contributions of Muslim Filipinos.

Eid’l Fitr celebrates the conclusion of a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, emphasizing gratitude, community, and faith. The Palace extended its greetings to Muslim Filipinos and communities worldwide as they prepare to observe the holiday with family and friends.