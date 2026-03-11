UAE urges international community to act against Iran’s attacks

United Arab Emirates’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Jamal Al Musharakh has called on the international community to take immediate action against Iran’s missile and drone attacks targeting the UAE and other Gulf nations.

Addressing journalists with the Accredited Correspondents at the United Nations (ACANU), Al Musharakh condemned the attacks as “blatant violations of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.” He emphasized that regional security is indivisible and that any assault on one state poses a direct threat to the stability of the Gulf region.

The UAE has faced more than 1,400 missile and drone attacks, with air defense systems successfully intercepting most of them. The strikes have killed four civilians and left 114 others with minor injuries.

“While the UAE does not seek escalation, we reserve the right to defend our sovereignty and security in accordance with international law,” Al Musharakh said, urging the UN Security Council and international partners to condemn the attacks and take measures to prevent their recurrence.

He also confirmed that life in the UAE continues normally, with essential services, economic sectors, and tourism operating without disruption, highlighting the resilience of the Emirati economy.

Al Musharakh noted that the UAE has taken diplomatic measures, including closing its embassy in Tehran, summoning the Iranian ambassador, and submitting an official note of protest. In Geneva, the UAE continues to brief UN officials, humanitarian agencies, and international organizations on the situation and its implications for regional stability and humanitarian operations.

The ambassador highlighted the UAE’s continued commitment to humanitarian work through “Dubai Humanitarian,” a global hub for aid delivery, and stressed that the UAE and other Gulf countries are not parties to the conflict, making them unlawful targets under international law.

He concluded by urging the international community to act decisively to uphold sovereignty and prevent further escalation in the region.