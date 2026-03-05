Dubai Crown Prince orders early salary payments for gov’t employees ahead of Eid Al Fitr

Dubai government employees will receive their salaries early this month.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has directed the Dubai Department of Finance to release employees’ salaries on March 17, ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

The move is intended to help employees and their families prepare for and enjoy the holiday.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources previously announced that public sector offices will be closed from Thursday, March 19, to Sunday, March 22, in observance of Eid Al Fitr.

Work will resume on Monday, March 23.