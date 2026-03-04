UAE warns public not to record videos, leave shelters during emergency alerts

UAE authorities warned residents not to record videos or leave safe locations when emergency warning alerts are issued, saying such actions put lives at risk and could lead to legal consequences.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said it has observed some members of the public stepping outside their homes or stopping their vehicles to film after receiving alert notifications.

“The warning is issued for your safety. You must comply by heading to a safe place and taking shelter there until an “all clear” alert is issued for the area,” NCEMA wrote in an advisory.

Motorists who receive alerts while driving should continue to their intended destination and, upon arrival, proceed to the nearest safe shelter, the authority added.

“Violating these instructions will subject you to legal accountability. We ask for your cooperation to ensure your protection,” NCEMA said.

In a separate advisory, authorities also urged the public not to approach, touch or photograph debris resulting from intercepted aerial objects. Even if fragments appear harmless, they may pose safety risks.

Residents are advised to report any fallen debris immediately by calling 999 and to allow specialized authorities to handle the situation.