UAE intercepts 3 ballistic missiles, 121 drones on Wednesday

The UAE’s air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles and 121 drones Wednesday, while eight drones landed within the country, amid the ongoing Iranian aggression.

The Ministry of Defence reported that since the start of the attacks, 189 ballistic missiles have been launched toward the UAE. Of these, 175 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and one struck the country’s territory.

A total of 941 drones were detected, with 876 intercepted and 65 landing within the country. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

The attacks resulted in three fatalities—a Pakistani, a Nepali, and a Bangladeshi national—and 78 minor injuries among people of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan.

The Ministry condemned the attacks as a “blatant act of aggression” and a “flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law,” emphasizing that the UAE reserves the right to respond to protect its territory, people, and national interests. It also affirmed that the country is fully prepared to address any threats and that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors remains a top priority.

The Ministry also reminded the public that loud sounds heard across the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting missiles.