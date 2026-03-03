Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE president visits Dubai Mall amid ongoing security developments; residents commend leadership

Photo courtesy: Dubai Media Office/X

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Dubai Mall late Monday alongside Dubai Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, amid heightened regional tensions.

The leaders were seen at Dubai Mall around 9 p.m. on March 2. A video from the Dubai Media Office showed them greeting visitors and interacting with members of the public.

Many residents took to social media to express gratitude to the UAE leadership, praising what they described as a visible show of confidence and reassurance during heightened regional tensions. Several comments also commended the country’s security measures and described the visit as a sign of stability.

‘Blatang Iranian aggression’

Since the start of what the Ministry of Defence (MOD) described as “blatant Iranian aggression,” 174 ballistic missiles have been detected, with 161 destroyed and 13 falling into the sea. Authorities also reported detecting 689 drones, of which 645 were intercepted and 44 landed within the country. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed, causing some collateral damage.

The incidents have resulted in three fatalities — of Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationalities — and 68 minor injuries among individuals of various nationalities, including Emiratis and expatriates.

Officials said loud sounds heard across parts of the country were caused by air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter jets intercepting drones and cruise missiles. The interceptions led to minor to moderate damage to some civilian properties.

The ministry also confirmed that a salvo of ballistic missiles launched from Iran early Tuesday was intercepted and assured the public that the government remains fully prepared to address threats and ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

