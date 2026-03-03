Latest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

PH telecom offers free calls for OFWs in Middle East

A Philippine telecom company is providing free calls for Filipinos in countries affected by the ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East.

Business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan said Monday he has directed PLDT and Smart to make it as easy as possible Filipinos to reach their loved ones.

“Worrying about our OFWs. I’ve asked PLDT and Smart to offer free calls for Filipinos in countries affected by the conflict in the Middle East,” he wrote in an X post.

Through the TinBo app, Filipinos in Iran, Israel, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia can call home to the Philippines for free using a Smart Virtual Number. At the same time, PLDT, Smart, and TNT subscribers in the Philippines can call their relatives in these countries without charge.

The free calling service is available until March 7, with officials monitoring whether an extension is necessary.

Pangilinan also highlighted support through crisis hotlines, noting that Filipinos can call the Smart crisis hotline to connect with their loved ones at home free of charge, 24/7, at +63288457799. He added that the Department of Migrant Workers-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (DMW-OWWA) hotline is also accessible via the TinBo app at 1348.

