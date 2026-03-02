Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE’s NCEMA issues public safety message in Filipino, urges reliance on official updates

Amid the ongoing regional tensions, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reassured residents that public safety remains the country’s top priority, urging the community to rely only on official information channels amid ongoing regional developments.

In a statement released on social media and published in several languages, including Filipino, NCEMA Chairman Ali Saeed Al Neyadi called on citizens and residents to continue cooperating with authorities and avoid spreading unverified information.

“Muli naming pinagtitibay na ang kaligtasan, seguridad, at katatagan ng lipunan ang pangunahing prayoridad ng bansa,” Al Neyadi wrote in the statement.

He urged the public to strictly follow government directives and obtain updates only from approved official sources, stressing the importance of responsible information sharing during sensitive situations.

“Inuulit namin ang aming pangako na patuloy na ipaalam sa publiko ang lahat ng mga kaganapan
nang may ganap na transparency at kalinawan,” he added.

Al Neyadi also expressed appreciation to emergency response teams and field personnel for their coordinated efforts and preparedness, noting that their response demonstrated the country’s ability to act swiftly and effectively under established national plans.

Authorities, he said, continue to monitor developments around the clock and are conducting ongoing assessments to ensure readiness and public safety.

The NCEMA chief likewise commended citizens and residents for complying with official guidance, saying public cooperation and unity remain key pillars of the United Arab Emirates’ national emergency preparedness system.

“Pinupuri namin ang kamalayan ng mga kasapi ng lipunan—mga mamamayan at residente at ang kanilang pagsunod sa mga opisyal na direktiba at tagubilin,” Al Neyadi said. “Kinikilala rin namin ang pagkakaisa, tiwala, at kooperasyong kanilang ipinamalas, na sumasalamin sa diwa ng pananagutang taglay ng lipunan
ng United Arab Emirates.”

He expressed confidence that the UAE would emerge stronger from the current situation, supported by institutional coordination, community awareness and leadership direction.

