Qatar orders remote work Sunday; air defenses intercept missiles as Filipinos urged to stay indoors

Private sector employees in Qatar will shift to remote working arrangements on Sunday, March 1, as authorities implement precautionary measures amid ongoing regional developments.

In a notice issued Saturday, Qatar’s Ministry of Labour (MoL), in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, recommended that companies adopt remote work wherever operationally possible to safeguard workers and maintain workplace stability.

Businesses that require physical presence may continue operations but must strictly follow approved safety protocols and ensure maximum protection for personnel.

Air defenses intercept missile barrage

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that Qatari air defense systems detected 65 ballistic missiles and 12 dronesapproaching the country from multiple directions.

Of these, 63 missiles and 11 drones were intercepted and destroyed before reaching their intended targets.

Two ballistic missiles reached the vicinity of Al Udeid Air Base, while one drone struck an early-warning radar installation. Authorities said no casualties were reported at the military sites.

Officials credited the interception systems with preventing significant damage and loss of life.

The Ministry of Defence urged residents to remain calm, follow security instructions, and avoid spreading unverified information.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of national sovereignty and a dangerous escalation threatening regional stability.

Philippine Embassy issues advisory for Filipinos

The Philippine Embassy in Qatar announced it will be closed for public transactions on Sunday, March 1, due to the ongoing regional situation.

A team will remain available to assist Filipinos with urgent and emergency consular needs.

Filipinos with non-emergency transactions, including passport appointments, are strongly encouraged to postpone their visits and remain indoors for their safety.

The Embassy also advised all Filipino nationals to shelter in place until further notice, monitor official announcements, and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Safety reminders for Filipinos in Qatar

Authorities advise residents to:

• remain indoors unless necessary

• follow official advisories and security instructions

• avoid spreading rumors or unverified information

• stay connected with employers and family members

• monitor updates from trusted sources

Qatar is home to a large Filipino community working across healthcare, construction, hospitality, and professional services sectors.

Officials continue to monitor the situation as precautionary measures remain in place.

More updates to follow.