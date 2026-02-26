LTO debunks viral claims of new driver’s license rules for senior citizens

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) clarified that it has not issued any new rules on the issuance of driver’s licenses for senior citizens, refuting viral social media videos claiming otherwise.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the LTO dismissed as fake news circulating content alleging that new driver’s license rules for elderly motorists will take effect on March 1, 2026.

“WALANG KATOTOHANAN ang kumakalat na impormasyon o ‘video’ sa social media tungkol sa mga umano’y ‘Bagong Driver’s License Rules Para Sa Senior Citizens Simula March 1, 2026,’” the agency said.

The LTO also denied claims in the videos regarding supposed new medical requirements, stricter renewal processes, or changes in the validity period of licenses for senior drivers starting on the said date.

“Ang mga pahayag sa nasabing video hinggil sa bagong medical requirements, mas mahigpit na renewal process, o anumang pagbabago sa validity period para sa mga senior driver simula sa petsang nabanggit ay HINDI OPISYAL at HINDI TAMA,” it added.

The agency emphasized that it has not released any directive, memorandum, or advisory imposing new or additional guidelines for senior citizens applying for or renewing their driver’s licenses beginning March. Existing policies and procedures remain in effect.

The LTO urged the public to remain vigilant and discerning when encountering unverified information online.

Motorists were advised to rely only on updates posted on the LTO’s official communication channels, including its verified Facebook page and official website, for accurate and up-to-date information on policies and services.