Another “Guo” arrested for pretending to be Filipino

Another Chinese national with the surname “Guo” has been arrested for allegedly posing as a Filipino, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

BI operatives apprehended 48-year-old Guo Jinjin on Feb. 17 along Alona Beach Road, Purok 7, Barangay Tawala, Panglao, Bohol, after he was found using government-issued documents that falsely identified him as a Filipino to run businesses in the province.

In a report to BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, Fugitive Search Unit Chief Rendel Ryan Sy said Guo is suspected of operating these businesses through Filipino nominees, or “dummies,” to bypass constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership.

Officials also discovered that Guo held a Professional Driver’s License from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) listing him as a Filipino, even though BI records show he is a Chinese citizen. The license, valid until February 2032, raises concerns that false or misleading documents may have been used to obtain government identification.

“Acquiring government identification by falsely claiming Filipino citizenship is not a minor violation — it is a direct affront to our sovereignty and laws,” Viado said. “Anyone who fabricates their identity to do business, gain privileges, or blend into communities will face the necessary sanctions.”

Guo entered the Philippines in 2018 under a Special Resident Retiree’s Visa and will remain in a BI holding facility while facing deportation proceedings.

The arrest comes after the controversy involving Alice Guo, the former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, who was removed from office after the courts ruled she was not a Filipino.