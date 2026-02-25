Museum of the Future nears 5 million visitors on 4th anniversary

The Museum of the Future is nearing five million visitors as it marks its fourth anniversary this month, underscoring its rapid rise as one of Dubai’s most visited cultural and innovation landmarks.

Inaugurated on Feb. 22, 2022, the museum has drawn visitors from around the world with immersive exhibitions and forward-looking programs focused on artificial intelligence, sustainable cities, health, education and technology.

“The Museum of the Future bridges thought and experience, dialogue and application. It has become a global space that empowers people to understand rapid transformations and prepare for them. It reflects the UAE’s message that the future is not something to wait for, but something to design and build today through innovation and creative collaboration,” His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, said through WAM.

Since its launch, the Museum has hosted more than 620 events, conferences, and talks on topics ranging from artificial intelligence and sustainable cities to education, health, and the economy. It has also organized a total of 224 educational programs, workshops, and interactive learning experiences for a wide range of visitors.

In 2025 alone, the Museum welcomed nine heads of state and 46 government ministers, alongside international delegations. High-profile initiatives such as the Dubai Future Forum and the Future Talks series have made it a platform for global experts to exchange ideas and address challenges facing the world today.

During the 2026 World Governments Summit, the Museum was named the permanent home of the World Preservation Lab and BioVault. The initiative aims to protect endangered species and raise awareness about biodiversity, further strengthening the Museum’s role as a center for innovation with practical global impact.

Architecturally, the Museum of the Future stands 77 meters tall and is clad in 1,024 panels featuring Arabic calligraphy. Sustainability is central to its operations, with more than 30% of energy generated from solar sources.